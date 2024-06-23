Ex-Liverpool star marries Italian DAZN presenter and model Diletta Leotta on spectacular Sicilian island

She said yes! Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius married Italian DAZN television presenter Diletta Leotta on Saturday.

On the spectacular Aeolian island of Vulcano, the goalkeeper and the model tied the knot in front of family, friends, relatives and a star-studded array of VIPs.

Famous faces present included Michelle Hunziker, Elisabetta Canalis, Elodie and Eleonora Berlusconi, who acted as the bride’s witness.

Diletta Leotta Loris Karius

Ex-Liverpool star marries Italian DAZN presenter and model Diletta Leotta on spectacular Sicilian islandby Peter Staunton

Lille’s Leny Yoro, a Liverpool transfer target

Yoro interest CONFIRMED, Williams bid APPROVED, Firmino DEAL request - Liverpool transfer news todayby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Williams transfer DISCUSSED, Rabiot LINKED and SPECIAL Klopp message - Liverpool FC news recapby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Leotta and Karius married at the stunning Therasia Resort, with the glamorous television and radio host walking down the aisle to John Legend’s All of Me.

There was a luxurious ‘white party’ ahead of the nuptials to welcome 160 guests to the island, located some 20 kilometres north of Sicily.

Diletta was dressed by Atelier Eme, featuring a veil embroidered with the phrase ‘All I ever wanted’, with the former Liverpool keeper opting for a white tuxedo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Diletta Leotta🌸 (@dilettaleotta)

The bride walked down the aisle with a small bouquet of flowers accompanied by her father with the German football awaiting her at the altar alongside his mother.

The ceremony was dedicated to the couple’s little daughter Aria, who turns one in August.

Karius and Diletta exchanged vows at sunset on the beautiful island overlooking the sea.

Diletta was born in Sicily in 1991 and was determined to celebrate her big day close to her roots.

Karius and Diletta have been together since October 2022, becoming parents in August 2023.

Karius' Liverpool career

Karius signed for the Reds from Mainz back in 2016 for a fee of £4.75 million. He endured a torrid time during a five-year spell at Liverpool, making two mistakes against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018 which were later attributed to concussion.

"We don't use it as an excuse, we use it as an explanation,” manager Jurgen Klopp said about the defeat.

“For me, it's 100 percent the explanation. He was influenced by that knock – that is 100 percent.”

He appeared in 49 matches overall for the Anfield side amid loan spells as Besiktas and Union Berlin.

The 31-year-old leaves Newcastle at the end of June with his contract expiring.

Riccardo Calafiori

He's not the new Sergio Ramos, he's better than that - Calafiori is PERFECT for Liverpoolby Sam McGuire

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire