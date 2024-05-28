Ex Liverpool Midfielder Agrees Al-Duhail Move – Lazio Green Light Still Missing

Lazio star Luis Alberto has reportedly reached an accord with Al-Duhail over a summer transfer, but the Italian capital side has yet to sanction the operation.

The 31-year-old is keen on leaving the Biancocelesti after spending eight years at Formello. He even made a public plea in April, asking to be released from his contract which is valid until 2027, a prospect Claudio Lotito certainly doesn’t fancy. Nevertheless, the Lazio president would be open to selling the player if he receives a satisfying offer.

According to Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto, Luis Alberto has an agreement in principle to join Al-Duhail. After finding an accord with the player, the Qatari club is now negotiating a transfer with Lazio.

Moretto believes the operation could be closed at €10M. However, the Serie A club has yet to give the green light for the operation. Lotito could be holding out for a higher figure, especially since Alberto’s former employers Liverpool will collect a 25% sell-on fee.

This season, the Spaniard has contributed with five goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances for Lazio across all competitions. While he was a protagonist on several occasions, his playing time decreased in the final weeks of the campaign due to a reported lack of effort in training.