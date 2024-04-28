Ex-Lions WR Quintez Cephus signs with the Bills

Former Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has found a new NFL home. The ex-Lion has signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Terms of Cephus’s deal in Buffalo are not disclosed. He was recently reinstated from a one-year gambling suspension, one of four Lions players who were punished last offseason.

A 5th-round pick in 2020, Cephus caught 37 passes in two seasons in Detroit. He was expected to compete for a depth role in 2023 before he was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy.

