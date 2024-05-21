Ex-Lions WR Quintez Cephus released by the Bills

Former Detroit Lions wideout Quintez Cephus was recently in the news for signing a contract with the Buffalo Bills. Alas, Cephus’s time in Buffalo was a brief one.

The Bills released the one-time Lions sixth-round pick (2020) just days after signing him and before any on-field padded action took place. Buffalo dumped Cephus to add safety Dee Delaney.

It’s been a rough go in the NFL for Cephus since a somewhat promising start to his Lions career. After a rookie campaign when he caught 20 passes for 352 yards, Cephus began the 2021 season on fire. He hauled in 15 passes in the first five games before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

The Lions pulled the plug on Cephus in the ensuing offseason when the Wisconsin product was one of several Detroit players suspended for a year by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. Buffalo was his first attempt at getting back since being reinstated.

