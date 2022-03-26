Ex-Lions WR KhaDarel Hodge signs with the Falcons

It’s been a few days since a Lions free agent signed with another team, but we now have another. Wide receiver and special teams ace KhaDarel Hodge has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Hodge signed a one-year deal in Atlanta after one season in Detroit. He has also played for the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns. The Lions claimed Hodge off waivers from the Browns after the roster cutdowns at the end of the preseason. The 27-year-old caught a career-high 13 passes for 157 yards for the Lions in 2021.

Hodge joins linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin as free agents who have left the Lions this offseason. Reeves-Maybin signed with the Houston Texans in the early days of the new league year.

Hodge’s departure was expected after the team signed DJ Chark as a free agent and also brought back Kalif Raymond.

Another one-time Lion, safety Duron Harmon, signed as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders after spending 2021 with the Falcons.