Ex-Lions WR DJ Chark just had another ankle surgery

New Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark brought an old problem along with him to Charlotte. The speedy former Lions starter recently had surgery on his ankle and foot to help try and solve his long-running injury issues.

Chark played in 11 games for the Lions in 2022, missing six contests due to an ankle injury. He missed 13 games in 2021 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars with the same injury.

The Lions did not prioritize re-signing Chark as a free agent, and he instead signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for an inexpensive $5 million. The latest surgery could be a strong indication of why the Lions didn’t effort more to bring Chark back.

