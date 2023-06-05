Ex-Lions WR Breshad Perriman signs with the Colts

Two years ago as the Detroit Lions entered mandatory minicamp week, veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman was penciled in as the No. 2 wide receiver on the roster. opposite Tyrell Williams. The son of former Lions wideout Brett Perriman was a former first-round pick (2016) by the Baltimore Ravens and still had his impressive blend of size and speed.

Alas, the Lions quickly discovered what several other teams had learned the hard way: Perriman simply wasn’t good at playing football, despite the pedigree and measurable attributes. The Lions dumped Perriman after preseason even though the team was desperate for proven talent at his position.

Perriman landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught 20 passes in the last two seasons for the Buccaneers, and now he gets another chance with yet another team. The Indianapolis Colts have signed Perriman to a one-year deal, per reports.

The Colts are Perriman’s eighth NFL team in as many years, counting teams he signed with in offseasons (like Detroit). He’s caught 145 career passes, scoring 16 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire