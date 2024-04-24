Ex-Lions RB Reggie Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy back

Reggie Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005 as college football’s best player. His electrifying performance as USC’s playmaking running back stands the test of time as one of the most dynamic and exciting seasons in college football history.

Bush, who played for the Lions in 2013-2014, subsequently had his college awards and records vacated due to scandals around the USC football program. However, the Heisman Trust is set to give Bush his rightfully earned award back, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Bush came to Detroit near the end of his NFL career and topped 1,000 rushing yards in 2013. His 1,512 yards from scrimmage (rushing and receiving) was the best in his 11-year career.

“Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family,” Bush said in a statement via ESPN. “I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire