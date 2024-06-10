Ex-Lions QB named UFL Most Valuable Player

No Detroit Lions quarterback has ever won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, though Jared Goff might have something to say about that if the team’s burgeoning offensive success continues. But a recent former Lions quarterback has captured the MVP award for the first year of the United Football League.

Adrian Martinez of the Birmingham Stallions won the UFL MVP award. Martinez was with the Lions last summer as an undrafted rookie out of Kansas State, serving as Detroit’s No. 4 quarterback behind Goff, Teddy Bridgewater and Nate Sudfeld.

Martinez led the UFL in rushing (including all RBs) and also threw for 1,750 yards and 15 TDs in leading the Stallions to a league-best 9-1 record.

Congratulations to Martinez on thriving in the new UFL, which was created when the XFL and USFL merged for the 2024 spring season.

