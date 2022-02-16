Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford drinks like a champion after winning Super Bowl 56

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. The quarterback in that game was Matthew Stafford, you know the former Detroit Lions signal caller who was with the team for 12 seasons. You might've heard of him.

To the victors go the spoils, and on Wednesday the team held their victory parade in Los Angeles. If we needed any indication on the state of inebriation that the potential Hall of Famer would be encountering, just check out this video of Stafford celebrating by going into a pool fully clothed.

Matthew Stafford told his wife that if he ever won the #SuperBowl, he would jump in the pool with his clothes on



Mission accomplished ✅



(via IG: themorningafter.kellystafford) pic.twitter.com/1bIzKhdomQ — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 16, 2022

As you see, we're setting a tone here.

Fast forward to the parade, as the Rams were going down the streets of Los Angeles, the winning QB from the previous Super Bowl offered some sound advice. Knowing what happens when you are (very, very) drunk in public, Tom Brady had some simple advice for Stafford.

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

I — I don't think he mixed in a water Tom, sorry.

The euphoria of winning a Super Bowl, some Don Julio 1942, and probably a few other libations helps produce a slurred, expletive-sprinkled speech you can see below.

QB1 and Don Julio 1942. A perfect combination. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6MYIwlsuXh — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 16, 2022

Somewhere, Tom Brady — along with plenty of Lions fans are looking on in a heartwarming and humorous fashion that Stafford is celebrating like a Super Bowl champion.

