Ex-Lions QB David Blough will start for the Cardinals in Week 17

For a team that hasn’t invested hardly any assets at the backup quarterback position for the last several years, former Detroit Lions backups are sprouting up in starting roles around the league in Week 17.

Josh Dobbs earned the start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, just eight days after that team signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad. Dobbs played capably in the Titans’ loss to the Cowboys for it being his first start and the team missing four regular offensive starters, including All-Pro RB Derrick Henry.

Now it’s David Blough’s turn to step into a starting role. On Friday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out Colt McCoy with a concussion. With regular starter Kyler Murray out for the year with injury, the starting role now falls to Blough.

Blough was with the Lions from 2019 through the end of Detroit’s training camp. He was released during the final roster cutdown phase and wound up in Minnesota. The cardinals signed him off the Vikings practice squad when Murray was injured, and now Blough will get the start.

Blough started five games for the Lions in his rookie season after Matthew Stafford broke his back. The Lions lost all five games. Blough has not played meaningful reps since that time. He’ll lead the 4-11 Cardinals against the 5-10 Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

