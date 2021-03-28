Ex-Lions QB Chase Daniel signs with the Chargers

Chase Daniel is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and other sources. But the Detroit Lions, Daniel’s team in the 2020 season, will technically be paying him a large portion of his Chargers contract.

Daniel, 34, still costs the Lions $1.5 million in dead cap room after the team released him earlier in March. Detroit signed Daniel to a three-year deal worth just over $13 million last offseason to lure the well-traveled backup. He did not perform well in relief duty for Matthew Stafford, throwing two interceptions in 43 attempts and leading the team to just two scores in 12 drives.

In Los Angeles, Daniel will serve as the veteran mentor and backup for Justin Herbert.