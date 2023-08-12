Ex-Lions OL Logan Stenberg claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears

A day after being waived by the Lions, offensive lineman Logan Stenberg has found a new NFL home. The fourth-year guard was claimed off waivers by the Lions’ NFC North rival in Chicago.

The Bears put in the top waiver claim for Stenberg. Detroit’s fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Kentucky couldn’t ever translate his power and tenacity into functional enough blocking with the Lions to be more than a backup. He had fallen to the bottom of the team’s OL depth chart this summer, with endemic holding issues hindering Stenberg’s game.

The Bears waived rookie WR Aron Cruickshank to make room for Stenberg. Chicago has the top waiver claim position by virtue of finishing with the NFL’s worst record in 2022.

