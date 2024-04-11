Ex-Lions offensive lineman signs with the Seahawks

The Detroit Lions have officially lost their International Player Pathways program player from last season. Offensive lineman Max Pircher has signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent.

Pircher, from Italy, spent the 2023 campaign in Detroit as part of the NFL’s IPP, designed to give international players an increased opportunity in the league. After playing throughout the preseason, Pircher was waived and subsequently signed on the Lions’ practice squad. Detroit did not tender him a reserve/future contract after the season.

This opens the door for the Lions to add a different player from the IPP. Players in the program do not count against the roster limits.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire