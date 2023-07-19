Ex-Lions LB Jarrad Davis will miss the 2023 season

Some unfortunate news for a long-time Lions player. Current New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis will miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury during the Giants’ OTAs earlier this offseason.

New York placed Davis on injured reserve at the onset of training camp, meaning his 2023 season is over before it ever started.

The 28-year-old Davis was the Lions’ first-round pick in 2017 out of Florida. He was a starting LB for Detroit over most of his first four seasons. After a season with the New York Jets, Davis returned to the Lions for 2022.

The popular Davis lasted just three games in Detroit last season, moving on to the Giants. He played in one game for New York and racked up 11 tackles and a sack, offering another glimpse of potential with his new team.

