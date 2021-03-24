Ex-Lions LB Christian Jones heads back to the Bears

Christian Jones is going back where he started his NFL career. A couple of weeks after being released by the Detroit Lions, the linebacker has re-signed with the Chicago Bears.

Jones played his first four NFL seasons (2014-2017) with the Bears and had his most productive campaign in 2017 with 90 tackles and two sacks. Detroit signed the Florida State product as a free agent the following offseason.

Jones never really found a role in Detroit. Playing all over the linebacking corps, Jones saw his playing time steadily drop. He lacked a true position and failed to make impact plays for the Lions.

The 30-year-old is expected to take on the primary reserve LB role in Chicago.