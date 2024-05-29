Ex-Lions DT Isaiah Buggs charged with animal cruelty

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs is facing charges of animal cruelty for his handling of dogs on his Alabama property. Buggs, who played collegiately at Alabama, was arrested in Tuscaloosa after emaciated, starving and neglected dogs were found at his address.

From the report by Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch,

The petition goes on to say that when TPD and the City of Tuscaloosa’s Animal Control officers arrived, they found a grey and white pitbull on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water. What’s more, those responding reported finding a black Rottweiler mix locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water.

Buggs was a full-time starter in the 2022 season for Detroit and played reasonably well in his first season with the Lions. However, his star faded in 2023 and Buggs was benched and then waived before the end of the season. There were low-level grumblings about his lack of playing time and position on the depth chart that contributed to his fall from grace in Detroit.

His current team, the Kansas City Chiefs, has yet to comment or act publicly on Buggs’ arrest.

