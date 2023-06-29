Ex-Lions DT Demetrius Taylor suspended for gambling violations

The NFL continues to crack down on players who run afoul of the league’s policies on gambling and online betting. One of the latest players to get suspended for violations is former Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor.

Taylor was an undrafted rookie who made the Detroit roster in 2022 after an impressive offseason and training camp. He played sparingly, appearing in just one regular season game, and spent time on the team’s practice squad as well. The Lions released Taylor in May, shortly after the 2023 NFL draft.

He is the latest player with Lions ties to get suspended. Wide receiver Jameson Williams was hit with a six-game suspension in April. Three other Lions, all no longer with the team, were also suspended at that time.

Two players from the Indianapolis Colts were also suspended on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire