Ex-Lima Senior coach Griffin new head coach at Cleveland area school

Jan. 25—CHARDON — Former Lima Senior football coach Andre Griffin has been hired as head football coach at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin High School in Chardon.

His hiring was announced by the school in a press release and by Griffin on his X account.

Griffin, the son of Ohio State legend Archie Griffin, was Lima Senior's head coach from 2016 to 2019. The Spartans had a 15-25 record in those four seasons.

He has been an assistant coach at Ohio Northern University the last four seasons. He was an assistant coach at Saginaw Valley State University before coming to Lima Senior and also coached at Capital University and Columbus St. Charles High School after graduating from Ohio State.

Chardon is located around 20 miles east of downtown Cleveland.