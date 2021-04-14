Ex-Kyle Shanahan player makes bold Justin Fields-49ers prediction

Ex-Shanahan player makes bold Fields-49ers prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Joe Thomas wants you to keep the receipts.

The former six-time All-Pro left tackle with the Cleveland Browns clearly thinks the 49ers will select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kyle Shanahan and @49ers are going to draft @justnfields … Save this tweet — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 14, 2021

What's significant about a former Browns O-lineman making this tweet? Well, Shanahan was Thomas' offensive coordinator in Cleveland for the 2014 season.

It's of course unclear if he still has a strong relationship with the 49ers' head coach and has any inside information as to which QB the 49ers will pick. While many insiders have connected Alabama QB Mac Jones to the 49ers, Thomas joins a group of current and former NFL players who see the situation playing out differently.

Richard Sherman, who spent the last three seasons playing for Shanahan, double-downed Wednesday on his prediction the 49ers will go with Fields. Bay Area native and current NFL Media analyst Maurice Jones-Drew, who played nine seasons in the NFL, believes Fields is the best QB in the draft and will be a future Niner.

Fields held his second pro day at Ohio State on Wednesday. With Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and QB coach Rich Scangarello in attendance, Fields again put on a show with his arm talent.

Justin Fields showed off at his second pro day with the 49ers in attendance 🚀



[via @OhioStateFB] pic.twitter.com/pYql33AoH8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 14, 2021

The Ohio State product, who began his college career at Georgia, might have the highest upside in the entire draft. He's a supreme athlete with a rocket of an arm and can run faster than some of the top receivers in the pros.

With that kind of potential, Thomas doesn't see his former coach passing on Fields at No. 3.

