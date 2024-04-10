Ex-Kentucky star Tyrese Maxey gives thoughts on John Calipari leaving

PHILADELPHIA — John Calipari sent shockwaves to the college basketball world when he announced that he would no longer be the coach at Kentucky after 15 seasons. He compiled a 410-123 record and produced many NBA stars such as John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, and others.

One of those others is Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey. The All-Star guard spent one season at Kentucky averaging 14.0 points and 4.3 rebounds before his collegiate season was cut short due to the pandemic.

With Calipari leaving Kentucky, Maxey gave his thoughts on his former college coach leaving.

“It’s kind of a thing that I remember him saying something about Kentucky being a 10-year job,” Maxey told Sixers Wire. “So he kind of stayed a little bit longer than he said he would, but I’ve always been a Cal fan ever since he was with D-Rose. So I’ll always support him. He always had my support my full support and he’ll do great whatever he does. Wherever he goes, or if he stays at home, and hang out with Mrs. Cal.”

Calipari helped prepare Maxey for the NBA. The Sixers have benefited from his strong play and were able to stay afloat despite missing Joel Embiid for months due to a meniscus injury. Maxey’s time with Calipari helped prepare him for moments such as this one.

“He did a lot,” Maxey added. “He did a lot, man. He was able to make me build my own confidence. He was someone who believed in me a lot. So when he believes in me a lot, he showed that he was way tougher on me in practice than he was a lot of the people, but I needed it, and it was good for me.”

While nothing is official yet, it does seem that Calipari is headed to the University of Arkansas to become the head coach of their basketball program. It is a bit strange to see a coach leave one SEC school and go to another, but if you ask Maxey, if there’s anybody ready for that type of move, it’s Calipari.

“That’s really Cal,” he smiled. “That’s 100% Cal-like. Only certain people will do that and is ready for that type of smoke and it’s Cal.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire