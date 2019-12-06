Ex-Kansas State coach Ron Prince resigns at Howard after allegations of player mistreatment

Howard head coach Ron Prince looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Ron Prince’s tenure at Howard is officially over.

Prince resigned from the school on Friday in what Howard said was a mutual parting of ways. Prince had been on administrative leave from the program following an investigation into allegations of player mistreatment.

Prince was put on leave in November, a month after the allegations became public. In October, the site HBCU Gameday published a letter from a parent of a player. The letter cited concerns of numerous parents of players and said “Ron Prince has been threatening, hostile, abusive, and disrespectful of the young men and coaching staff at Howard University since his arrival. If a student displayed the same behavior towards another player, student, instructor, or person in the community he/she would be dealt with accordingly.”

After the letter was published, Howard said it took allegations of mistreatment seriously and said it would investigate the actions.

The allegations against Prince became public after multiple players announced their intentions to transfer from the school. One of those players was QB Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton and the 2018 offensive player of the year in the MEAC.

Prince came to Howard a year ago after serving as an analyst with Michigan for the 2018 season. Prior to Michigan he was an assistant with the Detroit Lions for four seasons. He was the head coach at Kansas State from 2006-08 and was 17-20 in his three seasons with the school.

