Ex Juventus Star Could Stay At Inter Milan Next Season

Ex Juventus Star Could Stay At Inter Milan Next Season

Goalkeeper Emil Audero could still remain at Inter Milan next season past the end of his loan from Sampdoria.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Nerazzurri haven’t yet ruled out a stay for the 27-year-old.

As things stand, Audero will be returning to Sampdoria this summer.

The former Juventus keeper has been on loan with Inter during the season just gone. However, it was only a season-long loan deal.

Inter do have a purchase option to sign Audero on a permanent basis.

However, reports have indicated that the Nerazzurri are not too keen to pay Sampdoria the amount stipulated in the purchase option.

Moreover, Inter’s strategy for a second-choice goalkeeper appears to lead them away from keeping Audero.

Emil Audero Could Stay At Inter Milan Next Season

Reports indicate that Inter do not just want a backup for Yann Sommer in goal next season.

Rather, the Nerazzurri want to bring in a player who can, after deputizing for Sommer for a season, inherit the starting position.

There are three main targets on Inter’s shortlist in this respect.

These are Athletico Paranaense’s Bento, Genoa’s Josep Martinez, and Udinese’s Maduka Okoye.

Audero is not a keeper who Inter see as a potential candidate to be the long-term option as their starting keeper.

Therefore, a departure has looked likely for some time for Audero.

Reports indicate that newly-promoted Como see the Sampdoria-owned keeper as a target to strengthen for Serie A.

However, Tuttosport report, Inter haven’t yet decided once and for all not to bring Audero back.

The newspaper report that the 27-year-old’s name should come up when Inter meet with his agent Tullio Tinti. Tinti is also the agent of Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

And Tuttosport report that Audero’s name could come up. Inter may still change their strategy and keeper Audero as a backup for another season.