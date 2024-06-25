Ex Juventus & AC Milan Striker Argues Inter Milan Shouldn’t Sell Bayern Munich Target: ‘They’d Have To Get A New Coach’

Former Juventus and AC Milan striker Alessandro Matri feels that Inter Milan shouldn’t sell midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to Bayern Munich.

Speaking on Italian program “Kick-Off” via FCInterNews, the former striker argued that allowing the Turkish international to leave would risk alienating Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi.

Calhanoglu is just about the last player Inter will have expected to be potentially selling this summer.

The Turk just signed a new contract extension last summer.

And by all accounts, Calhanoglu is happy at Inter.

The 30-year-old former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen has found the best form of his career playing for the Nerazzurri.

Calhanoglu’s transformation into a deep-lying playmaker has gotten the best out of the once-mercurial midfielder’s qualities, both with and without the ball.

And Inter have reaped the rewards of Calhanoglu’s positional change.

The Turk was named as the best midfielder in Serie A last season. That was a reflection of the enormous influence that he had in Inter’s dominant title triumph.

Matri: “Inter Shouldn’t Sell Hakan Calhanoglu To Bayern”

So naturally, Inter will have been planning for next season around Calhanoglu.

But surprises are always possible in football. One offer can change things in an instant.

And that could be the case with Bayern’s interest in Calhanoglu.

The Bavarians have reportedly been in talks with the 30-year-old’s agent, sounding out his interest in making the surprise move.

Bayern want to bring Calhanoglu in as a big name midfield reinforcement for new coach Vincent Kompany.

An offer to Inter can’t be far away.

As far as former striker Matri is concerned, “I wouldn’t allow Calhanoglu to leave.”

“Because if he left, then I’d be looking for a new coach,” he suggested.

“Simone Inzaghi wouldn’t take it well. Inter have other players they can sell to raise cash, and for me it’s not the right time to sell him.”

“They could also get a €70 million offer for someone like Marcus Thuram if they want to make a big profit,” Matri argued.

Meanwhile, of midfielder Davide Frattesi, Matri predicted that “He could get more playing time next season.”

“But at the same time, there’s also the arrival of Piotr Zielinski.”