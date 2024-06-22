Ex Juventus & AC Milan Star Hails Inter Milan & Italy Defender: “He’s Following The Standards We Set”

Former Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci praises Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni for his displays with the Italian national team.

The 25-year-old has now become the De Facto leader of the Azzurri backline following the departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Bonucci.

The Atalanta youth product played an integral role in Italy’s victory over Albania in the opening fixture.

However, Luciano Spalletti’s men fell short last night against the rampant Spaniards who prevailed 1-0.

Nevertheless, Bastoni was still amongst the few Italian players who received the plaudits.

For his part, Bonucci believes that the Inter centre-back is following in the footsteps that he set alongside his old defensive partners at Juventus and Italy, Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli.

“If I have to choose a young defender who impressed me, I’d say Bastoni,” said the former Juventus and Milan star during his post-match appearance on Rai Uno via FcInter1908.

“He has already shown that he follows the standards set by Chiellini, Barzagli and myself.

“He is proving himself to be an important element for the national team. Behind him. Buongiorno and Calafiori can have a great career.”

Bastoni has been a mainstay at Inter since making the move from Atalanta in 2017. He gradually established himself as one of the finest defenders in Europe.

Bonucci also reserved some praise for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori despite scoring the own goal that gifted Spain the win.

“Calafiori impressed me today because after the mistake he made, in such an important race, and after all the praise, he could have fallen into negative thoughts.

“But instead, he maintained his composure and continued to play his game. He demonstrated personality, intelligence and maturity.”