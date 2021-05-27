Ex-Jets TE Ross Travis signs with Cardinals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Spencer Aber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Jets tight end Ross Travis has signed with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

Travis didn’t play football while he was a student at Penn State. The Nittany Lions recruited Travis for basketball, as he was a three-star recruit coming out of Chaska High School in Minnesota. Travis played in 131 career games at Penn State and averaged 6.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Despite not playing football since his freshman year of high school, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Travis as an undrafted free agent in September 2015. He was released a week after signing with the Chiefs but re-signed in November. In January 2016, the Chiefs re-signed Travis again but then waived him in November 2017. In two-plus seasons with the Chiefs, Travis had eight catches for 58 yards in 17 games.

After being released by the Chiefs, Travis was picked up by the Colts. Travis played in four games for the Colts in 2017 and had two catches for 22 yards. In 2018, Travis tore his ACL in the Colts’ last preseason game against the Bengals and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

In February 2019, Indianapolis re-signed Travis, but he failed to make the team coming out of training camp. The Colts brought Travis back in November, and he played in three games and recorded four catches for 51 yards. He was waived at the end of December.

The Jets claimed Travis the day after he was waived by the Colts. However, before the start of the 2020 season, the Jets released Travis and signed him to the practice squad. He appeared in the Jets’ Week 9 game against the Patriots and had three offensive snaps. Travis also had a stint on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4%

    You can still get a healthy quarterly payout these days from stocks with upside potential. I already own two of the three names here.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell returns to spark Jazz

    Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed the Utah Jazz to even their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 25 points, bombed in five 3-pointers in 10 tries. Teammates Mike Conley and Joe Ingles buried three apiece as the top-seeded Jazz, who led the NBA in the regular season in both most 3-pointers made and fewest allowed, dominated the eighth-seeded Grizzlies from beyond the arc to offset an upset loss in the series opener.

  • Tennis-Red-hot Barty seeks second Slam on return to Roland Garros

    Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.

  • Kyle Busch one step closer to 100 Xfinity Series wins with COTA victory

    Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on […]

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Cardinals manager Mike Shildt upset about reliever having to change hat when real cheating is going on

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.

  • PGA Championship not enough to nail down Ryder Cup berth: Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson says his historic PGA Championship triumph isn't enough to earn a Ryder Cup berth, and he'll need to do more to warrant selection for the US team to take on Europe in September.

  • Packers are already almost $30M over 2022 salary cap ceiling

    No team has more salary cap dollars committed to players in 2022 than the Packers.

  • Here's how Guy Fieri's enormous new TV contract would stack up in the NFL

    The Food Network star signed a new contract recently and the terms of it look like something you'd see in the NFL.

  • 'Living rent free in your head!': Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau feud rages with another spat

    The longstanding feud between American Ryder Cup stars Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, which reignited following the leaking of a video taken during last week’s US PGA, has escalated still further with the two players trading barbs on social media. Responding to the announcement of the pairings for the next edition of ‘The Match’ on July 6, which pits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and US PGA champion Phil Mickelson, Koepka wrote: “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12”. DeChambeau responded, tweeting, “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!” The Californian also posted a mocked-up picture on Instagram stories of Koepka with a tiny cutout DeChambeau raising a champagne glass over the Florida golfer’s head. The picture was accompanied by the song Rent by rapper Big Freedia.

  • Tom Brady's troll of Aaron Rodgers ahead of golf match is ruthless

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't hold back in his trash talk of Aaron Rodgers while promoting a charity golf tournament.

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • LeBron James tweets he wants to 'see who threw that popcorn' on Russell Westbrook

    The biggest star in basketball feels the league needs to do more to protect its players.

  • Bengals won Joe Bachie on waivers despite claims from Saints, Broncos

    The Cincinnati Bengals weren't the only team trying to claim Joe Bachie on waivers.

  • Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers with Twitter memes ahead of 'The Match'

    Tom Brady absolutely destroyed Aaron Rodgers with a thread of memes on Twitter ahead of "The Match" golf event, and we're here for it.

  • NFL, NFLPA agree to 2022 salary cap ceiling of $208.2M which is great for Bills

    Buffalo Bills and the new 2022 NFL salary cap ceiling.