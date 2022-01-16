Ex-Jets S Sharrod Neasman gets chance to continue season with Rams

Sharrod Neasman will get a chance to win a Super Bowl ring after spending the regular season on a Jets team stuck at the bottom of its division.

The Rams signed Neasman to their practice squad earlier this week, bolstering their secondary in wake of recent injuries. Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles’ defensive signal-caller, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 18, while fellow starting safety Taylor Rapp is in concussion protocol. Cornerback Darious Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the Rams’ regular-season finale and is questionable to suit up against the Cardinals on Monday night.

It remains to be seen whether Neasman will suit up for the Rams — they also signed two-time All-Pro safety Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement for the opportunity, to their practice squad — but he is in play to win a Super Bowl for as long as Los Angeles is in the postseason.

Neasman signed with the Jets in June as a veteran depth piece on New York’s safety depth chart. Neasman played under Jeff Ulbrich with the Falcons in 2020, giving him familiarity with his defensive scheme and coaching style. He broke camp with the Jets, but was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11 and wasn’t activated until Oct. 2.

Neasman was cut before New York’s season finale.

Neasman appeared in 11 games in his lone season with the Jets, totaling 14 tackles, three pass deflections, two tackles for loss and an interception. He started in New York’s Week 5 loss to the Falcons and finished with five tackles and one stop for a loss.

