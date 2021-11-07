Ex-Jets Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson feud on Panthers sideline

Robby Anderson would like to file a complaint. The reason for his frustrations? That would be none other than former Jets and current Panthers teammate Sam Darnold.

Darnold had another miserable performance in Carolina’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He went 16-33 for 172 yards and three costly interceptions. The kinds of picks that Jets fans saw more than enough of during Darnold’s three seasons in green.

Anderson has seen enough of them, too. The wide receiver could be seen yelling at Darnold on Carolina’s sideline after the quarterback’s third interception on Sunday.

A better look at Robby Anderson exchanging words with Sam Darnold after his third interception, courtesy of @KeepBlitzin. pic.twitter.com/MifZP6dm1Z — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) November 7, 2021

Anderson, who spent two seasons with Darnold in New York, threw his helmet into the Panthers’ bench while chiding the erratic signal-caller as he walked by. Darnold didn’t appear to engage.

“Robby was frustrated because we just had our third interception,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said after the game. “I think we all were.”

Rhule added, “You can’t just continue to keep throwing the ball up. You’ve got to protect the football.”

Jets fans are probably thinking this all sounds a bit too familiar.

