Ex-Jets RB Le’Veon Bell to box vs. Adrian Peterson in July

Another former New York Jets running back is getting into the ring.

According to ESPN, Le’Veon Bell is the next man up to put on the gloves as he’ll step into the ring against another former running back: Adrian Peterson.

Both are former All-Pros at their position in the NFL.

The match will be considered an exhibition. It is slated for July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The first former New York rusher to get in the run was Frank Gore, another All-Pro running back. He took on NBA All-Star Deron Williams in an exhibition on the December undercard of Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2.

Gore made his pro debut in May with a knockout win.

In terms of their NFL futures, both are currently free agents. Peterson, 37, played in four games last season. Bell, 30, appeared in eight games in 2021 (Ravens, Buccaneers).

