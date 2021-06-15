Ex-Jets OC Dowell Loggains returning to alma mater

Dowell Loggains is getting a new job.

According to Football Scoop’s John Brice, the Arkansas Razorbacks are expected to name Loggains their new tight ends coach. Loggains is an Arkansas alum; he was the backup quarterback and placeholder for the Razorbacks in the early 2000s.

Loggains was the Jets’ offensive coordinator under former head coach Adam Gase from 2019-2020. New York’s offense couldn’t have been much worse than it was with Gase and Loggains running the show. The Jets ranked dead last in yards per game (273), 29th in passing yards (194.4), 31st in rushing yards (78.6), and 31st in points per game (17.3) in 2019.

The Jets managed to somehow get worse in 2020, even as the NFL had more touchdowns and points than it had in any other season. New York was dead last in yards per game (279.9), 31st in passing yards (174.8), 23rd in rushing yards (105.2), and 32nd in points per game (15.2).

Loggains’ first NFL coaching job came as the offensive quality control coordinator with the Tennessee Titans in 2008. He worked his way up through the ranks and was named the Titans quarterbacks coach in 2010. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2012.

After being relieved of his coordinator duties by the Titans in 2014, Loggains became the quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns. He did that for a year and was then hired for the same position with the Chicago Bears in 2015. That was when Loggains first paired with Gase. Loggains was then named the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2016 after Gase left for Miami. He held that job for two seasons.

Gase brought Loggains on as the offensive coordinator with the Dolphins in 2018. The two were reunited again when Gase was named the Jets’ head coach in 2019.

