Ex-Jets Nick Mangold, Antonio Cromartie among 10 first-time Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the nominees for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday, and two former Jets are among the 10 first-time candidates.

Nick Mangold and Antonio Cromartie are up for induction for the first time, joining a list that includes another 120 total nominees.

Mangold only played for the Jets during his 11-year career. The team drafted the center 29th overall in 2006, and he proceeded to start 164 games while earning seven Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods.

An anchor on the Jets’ offensive line, Mangold did not miss a start in seven of his 11 seasons. He played fewer than 14 games just once in a season; he made eight starts during his injury-riddled final year in 2016.

Cromartie spent two stints with the Jets (2010-2013, 2015) and also played for the Chargers, Cardinals and Colts. A four-time Pro Bowler, the cornerback formed a dangerous coverage tandem with Darrell Revis in New York.

Cromartie finished his own 11-year career with 31 interceptions.

The Hall of Fame’s list of 122 Modern-Era Nominees will be narrowed down in the coming months. Mangold and Cromartie will find out if they are among 25 semifinalists in November. Fifteen finalists will be announced in January.

For now, you can see the rest of the first-time nominees below.

WR Anquan Boldin

WR Devin Hester

WR Andre Johnson

WR Steve Smith

OL Jake Long

LB DeMarcus Ware

DL Robert Mathis

DL Vince Wilfork

