Ex-Jaguars TE Sammis Reyes explains abrupt retirement from NFL

Tight end Sammis Reyes called it a career on Sunday, retiring from the NFL just three months after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May.

It was an abrupt end to the career of the first and only Chilean-born player in the league. On Monday night, Reyes posted a statement on social media explaining his decision to walk away from football.

“I am here today making this video because about two weeks ago I suffered a concussion that has lingered for a little bit more time than I expected,” Reyes says at one point in the video. “It was after seven days of no sleep and painful symptoms that I realized I was doing myself and my family a disservice.

“Today I sit here with conflicting emotions because I have decided to retire from the NFL. It hurts to not know how far my talents could have taken me, but I do know one thing: I will never forgive myself if I can’t be the same husband, the same son, the same friend, and the same person that I was before if I don’t take care of my health.”

Reyes, 27, signed with the Washington Commanders in 2021 and spent one season with the team, primarily contributing on special teams. He was released by Washington just prior to the 2022 season and spent the majority of the year on the Chicago Bears practice squad.

In Jacksonville, Reyes faced an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster with Evan Engram, Brenton Strange, Luke Farrell, and Gerrit Prince ahead of him on the depth chart.

