Ex-Jaguars S Sergio Brown missing, mother found dead

Police are looking for former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown after his mother was found dead, according to multiple reports.

Family members reportedly contacted authorities after they couldn’t find 73-year-old Myrtle Brown. When police arrived for a well-being check, they found her body by a creek near her Chicago area home. According to WBBM NewsRadio, medical examiners determined she died from injuries related to an assault and the death was ruled a homicide.

In a post on Instagram, Sergio Brown’s brother, Nick, asked for help in locating him.

“My brother Sergio is still missing,” Nick Brown wrote. “If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

Brown, 35, spent two seasons with the New England Patriots and three with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Jaguars in 2015. He played in 15 games with the team and started four before finishing his NFL career in 2016 with the Buffalo Bills.

The Maywood Police Department is asking anyone with information on Brown’s location to contact police.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire