Ex-Jaguars DT John Henderson earns spot in Tennessee Vols Hall of Fame

One of the best (and most intimidating) defensive linemen in Jacksonville Jaguars history is set to be honored by his alma mater in April.

On Thursday, the University of Tennessee announced that John Henderson will be inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024.

Henderson, 45, was a two-time All-American, earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors, and the Outland Trophy during his time with the Vols. After his dominant collegiate career, the Jaguars selected Henderson with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft.

Jaguars great John Henderson liked a good ol' slap across the face on gameday. What I'm saying is do whatever you have to do to be the best you today. pic.twitter.com/CCOznYzHse — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) May 7, 2020

Coupled with 2001 first-round Marcus Stroud, the Jaguars’ pair of goliath defensive tackles were the foundation of a defense that finished top 10 in points allowed five times between 2002 and 2007.

Henderson played eight seasons with the Jaguars, earning two Pro Bowl nods and racking up 29 sacks and 60 tackles for loss, before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.

The induction ceremony at Tennessee is scheduled for Friday, April 26.

