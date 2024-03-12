Ex-Jags Employee Sentenced to 78 Months for Stealing $22M From Team

A former employee for the Jacksonville Jaguars was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on Tuesday for defrauding the team of more than $22 million, according to a report in The Athletic.

In Dec. 2023, Amit Patel, who worked in the team’s finance department, pled guilty to felony charges of wire fraud and illegal monetary transaction. Sportico reported that Patel faced up to 30 years if he was convicted and sentenced at trial on the charges brought by U.S. attorney Roger Handberg.

From Sept. 2019 through Feb. 2023, Patel created fraudulent charges on the Jaguars’ virtual credit card system, or the VCC, then sent falsified invoices to the team’s accountant department as proof of the fake charges.

Patel used the ill-gotten funds to support a lavish lifestyle—buying a condominium, a luxury car, a designer watch worth over $95,000, golf memorabilia, cryptocurrency and more. His lawyer, Alex King, said that Patel had a gambling addiction that spiraled out of control, betting on football and daily fantasy sports.

According to The Athletic report, assistant U.S. attorney Michael J. Coolican said that Patel continued to spend money at country clubs and even bought a $2,200 “game issued” Trevor Lawrence jersey online a week before his December guilty plea.

Patel managed the Jaguars’ financial planning and analysis, working for the team from 2018 through February of last year, when he was fired. In that role, he was the “sole administrator” of the VCC, giving him full approval rights for all charges made by team employees.

At sentencing, Patel told the court, “I stand before you embarrassed, ashamed and disappointed by my actions.” He was also ordered to pay $21 million in restitution to the Jaguars.

