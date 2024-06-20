Ex Italy & Juventus Captain Crowns Inter Milan Star: “Best Defender At The Moment”

Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini hails Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni as the best defender in the current day and age.

The 39-year-old led Italy towards Euro 2020 glory three years ago alongside his old partner-in-crime Leonardo Bonucci.

But with the iconic duo now gone, the Azzurri are seeking new heroic figures at the back as they look to defend their European crown.

Nevertheless, Chiellini believes his nation possesses the best possible heir in the shape of Bastoni.

The former Juventus and Italy captain crowned the 25-year-old as the best defender in the continent ahead of tonight’s major showdown against Spain.

“The best at the moment is Bastoni,” said Chiellini in an interview with AS.com via FcInterNews.

“On a technical level, there are few at his level in the world. He is evolving and interpreting the new evolution of football.

“Bastoni is a strong defender who is less positional and increasingly technical and offensive.”

Giorgio Chiellini Believes Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni Is The Best Defender Around

The Juventus icon feels Bastoni possesses the characteristics of a prototypical Spanish defender. This is mainly due to his skills while in possession.

“Bastoni plays in a three-man defense, but he often changes his position on the pitch, especially when he goes forward.

“He could be a great Spanish central defender.”

Bastoni was in the starting formation in Italy’s Euro 2024 opener against Albania. He scored the goal that restored parity, paving the way for Nicolo Barella’s winner a few minutes later.

The 25-year-old should be in Luciano Spalletti’s starting formation this evening when the Azzurri clash heads with Spain in the most anticipated clash of the entire group stage.