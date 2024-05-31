Ex-ISU QB Brock Purdy adds another agricultural heavyweight to his social media ad roster

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy kisses his fiance Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy can add another agricultural heavyweight to the roster of companies he's pitching for these days.

Or would that be a lateral pass?

Either way, the former Iowa State Cyclones quarterback has partnered with Corteva Agriscience, in addition to Deere & Co., in social media ads released in April.

Purdy made waves last month when he partnered with other sports and social media stars in Deere's "epic hunt" to find the Moline, Illinois-based company's next "chief tractor officer" for its John Deere products. Or as Purdy says in the Deere YouTube post that's received about 71,700 views: "The QB of JD."

In the Corteva ad, Purdy says he got a chance to see how well its Pioneer-brand seed, developed at its Johnston research facility, yielded last fall, harvesting corn on the Iowa farm of his in-laws, Kevin and Amy Brandt. Their daughter Jenna married Purdy in Des Moines in March.

Iowans got a hint last fall that he was spending an off-week at his in-laws' farm when his then-fiancé posted a clip of him harvesting crops in a Deere combine.

In the Corteva ad, Purdy urges farmers to use Pioneer corn seed "to beat your best yet."

This past season, Purdy led the 49ers to the Feb. 11 Super Bowl, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

Purdy currently is featured in a Pioneer Instagram post showing farmers a little love. Purdy says he has lived in the Midwest, so "of course, I appreciate America's farmers." And he married a farmer's daughter, so "of course, I had to pick corn before her dad approved."

Purdy also says he has a strong work ethic, full of early mornings and late nights. "Of course, I share that with farmers."

And since he played for ISU and now the 49ers, "of course, I bleed cardinal and gold."

In an April news release, Deere says its chief tractor officer will be a “witty and charismatic content creator” that will help it “celebrate farmers, contractors, groundskeepers and brand fans.” The company accepted video applications until April 29.

