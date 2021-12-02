Ex-Irish QB Brady Quinn slams 'classless' Brian Kelly for 'conniving' Notre Dame exit

Brian Kelly has plenty of critics for how he left Notre Dame.

Count Brady Quinn among them.

https://foxsportsradio.ih...hthe "2 Pros and a Cup of Joe" show he hosts with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox. He didn't hold back.

"This was about money," Quinn said. "This was about ego. This was about him looking at LSU and saying ... I want to try and go win a national championship. ... But the irony of it is his team could literally be playing for one this year. ...

"At the end of the day, you don't leave the way he did, literally out on the road recruiting, leaving a recruit's house after this news breaks and having other coaches out there who are on the road recruiting. You don't leave in a classless way like that, after becoming the all-time winningest coach unless there's more to it and you want to try to spurn, or you want to try and do this in a conniving way."

Brady Quinn, seen here at the 2007 Sugar Bowl, is not pleased with Brian Kelly. (Al Messerschmidt/WireImage)

Quinn's comments echo those heard from a torrent of critics lashing out at the now-LSU coach. In a sport where players don't get paid by their programs, Kelly left a team with an outside shot at competing for a national championship next month for a bigger paycheck and what may or may not end up as a better long-term path to a title. And the players he left behind may end up being punished by the College Football Playoff selection committee because of his decision.

Criticizing Kelly is grabbing low-hanging fruit. But when the stand comes from one of the most decorated Notre Dame players of the past two decades, the criticism carries some extra weight. Kelly may be Notre Dame all-time winningest coach. But he's far from its most popular.