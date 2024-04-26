Ex-Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz lands at Maryland as a senior offensive assistant

FILE - Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Former Iowa offensive coordinator Ferentz is joining the Maryland football staff, a spokesman for the Terrapins said Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Former Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has joined the Maryland football staff, a spokesman for the Terrapins said Friday.

Ferentz, the son of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, is a senior offensive assistant and does not count as one of the 10 on-field coaches.

Brian Ferentz, 41, will be working with an offense that's entering a season of change with the departure of Big Ten leading passer Taulia Tagovailoa.

Brian Ferentz had been Iowa's offensive coordinator from 2017 until then-interim athletic director Beth Goetz fired him last October, effective at the end of the season. The Hawkeyes had one of the nation's least productive offenses three straight years, and fans and media alleged nepotism had allowed him to keep his job as long as he did.

