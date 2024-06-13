Ex Inter Milan Defender Makes Bold EURO 2024 Claim: ‘I Wouldn’t Trade’ Inter Duo For Man City Star

Former Inter Milan defender Fulvio Collovati says he “wouldn’t trade” Nicolo Barella or Davide Frattesi for Rodri at EURO 2024.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio Roma Television, via FCInterNews, Collovati made the bold claim about the respective midfields of Italy and Spain at the Euros this summer.

This summer at the Euros, there will be an important Inter contingent in Italy’s midfield.

24-year-old Frattesi will likely start for the Azzurri in their group stage opener against Albania.

Frattesi has been a regular starter for Italy for some time now, even as he has not been a fixture in the starting eleven for his club Inter.

Under Luciano Spalletti, Frattesi tends to play more of an attacking midfield role.

Meanwhile, Frattesi’s Nerazzurri teammate Nicolo Barella is not likely to start against Albania.

The 27-year-old is recovering from a muscle problem. This had kept him out of Italy’s two warmup friendlies.

Nevertheless, once Barella is ready to start, there is little question he’ll go straight into the lineup.

The Inter midfielder had been a key player for Italy as they won the Euros in 2021.

And Barella has only become more important for the Azzurri in the years since. Just as has been the case at his club.

Collovati: “Wouldn’t Trade” Barella & Frattesi For Rodri At EURO 2024

In the view of former Inter defender Collovati, Barella and Frattesi are at a level that even the top midfielders in Europe could not replace them for Italy.

“If we’re talking about Jude Bellingham, he’s in a class of his own,” said the former defender.

“But as far as Rodri, as with other players, I wouldn’t trade Nicolo Barella or Davide Frattesi for him.”

“There are talents like Mbappe, Bellingham,” Collovati then continued.

“But then Spain, for example, have Lamine Yamal. He’s eighteen, and he has to prove that he’s a top-class player and win.”

And of Italy’s chances at the Euros, Collovati said “Let’s not forget that we’re the defending champions.”