Ex Inter Milan Captain Praises New Club President: ‘He’s President For A Reason’

Ex Inter Milan Captain Praises New Club President: ‘He’s President For A Reason’

Former Nerazzurri captain Samir Hadanovic believes that choosing Beppe Marotta as President is the right move from Inter Milan owners Oaktree Capital.

The Slovenian spoke to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews. He said that Marotta is “President for a reason.”

Beppe Marotta is now Inter President.

The 67-year-old has replaced Steven Zhang in the role.

Marotta was already Inter’s CEO of Sport, a position that he will keep. But now he also has the title of President.

This decision by new Inter owners Oaktree represents the fund’s desire to have a sense of continuity at the helm of the club.

Marotta has already been the architect of Inter’s transfer strategy for over five years.

And now, the veteran former Juventus and Sampdoria executive is not just a hugely influential behind the scenes for Inter.

Marotta is, in many respects, now the public face of the Nerazzurri.

Samir Handanovic: “Beppe Marotta Is Inter President For A Reason”

For his part, former Inter goalkeeper and captain Handanovic sees Marotta’s appointment as Inter’s new President to replace Zhang as a positive.

“Oaktree know who Beppe Marotta is,” the former captain said.

“They gave him this role for a reason,” he went on. “Because they think that he’s capable.

Meanwhile, Handanovic also addressed his future. The 39-year-old confirmed that he plans to go into coaching, with reports suggesting he’ll start at the youth team level at Inter.

“In the future, I want to be a coach,” the Slovenian said.

“I’ll be starting next season,” he then added.

And as for what he expects next season, Handanovic predicted that “It will be a much more balanced season.”

“Conte will make Napoli into a candidate for the title,” the Slovenian further predicted.

“He always manages to come in and change the mentality of everyone. The club, the players.”

“It will be great to see,” Handanovic then said of Conte joining Napoli.