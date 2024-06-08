Ex Inter Milan & Atletico Madrid Striker Predicts New Inter President ‘Will Do A Great Job’

Former Nerazzurri striker Christian Vieri expects that Beppe Marotta “will do a great job” as President of Inter Milan.

The former Italy international gave his thoughts while speaking at the Festival della Serie A, via FCInterNews.

Marotta is now the President of Inter.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the 67-year-old will take over the role of President from Steven Zhang.

Inter’s shareholders met to confirm a new board of directors. The new board, of course, reflects the exit of previous owners Suning and the arrival of Oaktree at the helm of the club.

And heading up the board is Marotta.

The veteran former Juventus and Sampdoria executive has already been a key figure behind the scenes at Inter.

Marotta has been the Nerazzurri’s CEO of Sport since 2018.

It is in that position that the 67-year-old has been the architect of Inter’s transfer strategy for several years.

Vieri: ‘Beppe Marotta Will Do A Great Job As Inter Milan President’

Former Lazio and Atletico Madrid striker Vieri commented that “Marotta is a great football executive.”

“He’ll do a great job,” the former striker went on.

“He’s already been doing so for some time at Inter.”

Vieri noted that “The Nerazzurri have built a strong squad, whilst also keeping one eye on the financial accounts.”

Meanwhile, Vieri also gave his thoughts on the return of Antonio Conte to Serie A, to coach Napoli.

“He’s back in a great way,” the former striker said. “Because he’s a great coach.”

“De Laurentiis did very well to bring him in,” Vieri argued.

“Next season his Napoli will fight for the Scudetto,” he predicted.

“While it’s a negative, there’s a positive side to the Azzurri not being any European football.”

Vieri joked, “Those poor players. Conte will be having them run up and down the pitch all day every day of the week!”