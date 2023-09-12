Ex-Hollyoaks star Abi Phillips shares hospitalisation after robbery

Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

Former Hollyoaks star Abi Phillips has shared the news that she was the victim of a robbery while on holiday in Ibiza, which resulted in a hospital trip.

Phillips, who played the original Liberty Savage on the soap, shared an Instagram Story of her arm outstretched on a hospital bed, with a hospital bracelet on her wrist and a canula in her arm.

She wrote the words, "1 stolen phone and 18 hours in A&E later", alongside an upside down smiley face emoji.

She also shared a post on Instagram of herself posing with a drink on a night out, which she captioned, "Suing Ibiza for theft and attempted murder, it was worth it though", alongside a crying laughing emoji.

She later replied to a comment on the post, confirming that she is "on the mend now".

Digital Spy has contacted Phillips' rep for comment.

The actress joined Hollyoaks as Liberty in 2010, before quitting in 2013 to pursue a music career. The role of Liberty was later taken over by current actress Jessamy Stoddart in 2018.

In May, the actress announced her engagement to partner Gav Gilly, revealing that the big proposal happened in Italy's Lake Garda.

"The last 11 years together have been the best of my life and I'm so looking forward to forever together. Thank you for making this trip the most incredible week, it will forever hold a place in my heart. I love you so much!" she wrote.

Last year, she opened up about her diagnosis with thyroid cancer, saying that the moment she received the news was "just really bizarre" and encouraging everyone who discovers an unusual lump to get it checked out.

