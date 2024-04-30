Ex-Hogs QB, Arkansas native Criswell transfer back to UNC

Jacolby Criswell is a Natural State native, but it’s clear he is just as comfortable back east.

Criswell, the former Arkansas quarterback, committed to North Carolina out of the transfer portal this week. He previously served as the Tar Heels’ back-up for three seasons before exiting the UNC program for Fayetteville for the 2023 season. He served one year as back-up to KJ Jefferson.

Jefferson transferred to UCF in the offseason, leaving Criswell in competition with Boise State transfer Taylen Green for the starting role. Green quickly estbalished himself as the starter in spring practices. With freshmen Malachi Singleton and KJ Jackson on the roster, Criswell exited shortly after the spring game.

He played in four games with the Razorbacks, going 17 of 27 passing for 143 yards and three touchdowns. His most significant game action came in the season finale, a 41-14 loss to Missouri, during which he went 12 of 20 for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Criswell is expected to slide back into the No. 2 role with the Tar Heels behind former Texas A&M and LSU quarterback Max Johnson.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire