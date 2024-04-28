Ex-Hogs center Baye Fall commits to Kansas State

Former Arkansas center Baye Fall committed to Kansas State out of the transfer portal on Saturday, accoring to reports.

Fall played just one season at Arkansas after a McDonald’s All-American high school career. He played just 44 minutes with the Razorbacks in 2023-24 as he had limited development his first year out of preps.

Five players from Arkansas’ roster last year now have known destinations. The Razorbacks lost every scholarship player to either exhausted eligibility (El Ellis, Jalen Graham, Jeremiah Davenport, Makhi Mitchell), the transfer portal or the NBA Draft (Trevon Brazile).

Joseph Pinion transferred to Arkansas State and Tramon Mark went to Texas. Devo Davis, Khalif Battle, Layden Blocker, Keyon Menifield, Denijay Harris and Cade Arbogast, who was not on scholarship, remain in the portal.

Currently, Arkansas has five players on John Calipari’s first team. Walk-on Lawson Blake remains from last year while Zvonimir Ivisic transferred from Kentucky and high-schoolers Karter Knox, Billy Richmond and Boogie Fland de-committed from the Wildcats to play at Arkansas.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire