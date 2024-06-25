Ex-Hibs boss Montgomery joins Spurs coaching staff

[PA Media]

Former Hibernian boss Nick Montgomery has joined Tottenham as part of Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff.

Montgomery will be one of the ex-Celtic manager's assistant coaches, as will Sergio Raimundo, who worked alongside Montgomery at Hibs before their departures in May.

"Both Nick and Sergio have a wealth of coaching experience over a number of years," said Postecoglou.

"They have already demonstrated a strong desire to both develop young talent and implement a football style that I believe will further strengthen the environment we have established. I'm looking forward to working with them."

Meanwhile, Matt Wells has been promoted to senior assistant coach, replacing Chris Davies in that role. Davies was recently appointed as manager of League One side Birmingham City.