Ex-Hendricken, URI guard Sebastian Thomas hopes to help Albany basketball turn things around

Sebastian Thomas ignored the first few phone calls from Dwayne Killings.

The former point guard at Bishop Hendricken and the University of Rhode Island couldn’t get past the standings. The Great Danes were stuck at the bottom of America East last season, closing 8-23 overall and 3-13 in the league.

Killings persisted and eventually convinced Thomas to take a visit. The rest is history yet to be written, as they’ll join forces entering the 2023-24 season.

“Just looking at the record last year, it was kind of hard,” Thomas said during the league’s media day Wednesday morning. “But I’m here now. Hopefully we can turn it around.”

Thomas was among a host of Rams who departed after their own struggle through last season. URI sought older, more experienced talent in the backcourt and recruited Luis Kortright away from Quinnipiac to start at the point. Thomas is likely to have the same chance with Albany, a program picked seventh in the preseason league poll.

“I think he’s got a chance to be the best point guard in the league, hands down,” Killings said. “We talk about it a lot – my standard for him is really high.”

Thomas started in 13 of his 31 appearances last season. That came after a 2021-22 campaign in which he was expected to redshirt – a change of plans saw him play in 31 games with the Rams. Thomas averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 assists over two years after earning All-State honors with the Hawks and competing on the grassroots circuit with Rhode Island Elite.

“He comes from a really good Rhode Island program – a really good basketball community in Providence,” Killings said. “He’s got a chip on his shoulder. He’s going to be excited to take the floor.

“To be honest, he’s going to make us go.”

Thomas will be in a familiar gym for his opener with the Great Danes, visiting former Atlantic 10 rival Massachusetts on Nov. 7. Albany also has noteworthy nonconference dates on tap with Seton Hall, Temple, Drexel, South Florida and Harvard. March 5 will serve as a homecoming, as Albany visits Bryant in the regular season finale for both teams.

“We were resilient with him,” Killings said. “I thought the second meeting, we sat down and his mind was open to the program.

“We didn’t have the success we wanted this past year, but here’s our plan for you. Here are some examples of things we’ve done within the program.”

Thomas hit double figures five times last season, including a career-high 16 points in a defeat at Fordham. He racked up 13 points and 10 assists in an early victory over Stony Brook, the first on the Rams sideline for head coach Archie Miller. Improvements in perimeter shooting and turnover rate will be key for Thomas to develop into one of the top players in his new league.

“I think the players coach brought back and the guys he brought in can build something really special here,” Thomas said. “Every day we’re working hard and building chemistry.”

