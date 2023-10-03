Ex-Hendricken hoops standout makes his college choice. Where will Azmar Abdullah play?

Azmar Abdullah’s college basketball home won’t be all that far away.

The former Bishop Hendricken standout committed to Boston University over the weekend, selecting the Terriers ahead of a Patriot League rival.

American was the other finalist for the left-hander, a combo guard who was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022-23. Abdullah also claimed offers from Brown, Fairleigh Dickinson, New Hampshire and NJIT, but the chance to knock Colgate off its current perch as the conference’s power program ultimately made the difference.

“That overall environment, I felt like, would be the best position for me,” Abdullah said. “It’s not too far from home, but I’d still have my own independence.”

Abdullah is a 6-foot-3 shooter who can also handle the ball in the backcourt. He starred while helping the Hawks to a state tournament title last season, averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. Abdullah’s touch from the perimeter caught the eye of college recruiters – he knocked down a school record 10 3-pointers during a 47-point outburst in a win over Classical.

“Me being a combo guard, I’m able to facilitate and score,” Abdullah said. “I know they have four freshmen coming in – we'll be pretty young. I just feel like with my skillset we’ll be a great team once I get there.”

Abdullah took official visits with both of his finalists and found a fit at Boston University. Head coach Joe Jones is entering his 13th season with the program and has reached a pair of conference title games. The Terriers dropped the 2014 contest against the Eagles before beating the Raiders in 2020.

“My parents completely put it in my hands,” Abdullah said. “Coach Jones up there in Boston did a great job recruiting me. Just looking forward to getting to work with those guys next fall.”

Abdullah continued to develop his game on the grassroots circuit with Basketball Club Rhode Island. He found at least one familiar face on the bench – former Bishop Hendricken teammate Eze Wali, who is prepping at Pomfret this fall. Wali committed to The Citadel late this summer, giving the Hawks a pair of Division I recruits from last season’s backcourt.

“I’ve been playing with him since I was a freshman,” Abdullah said. “For us both to be playing Division I basketball – we talked about it pretty much all the time. To have that dream finally come true is great for us.”

Abdullah is currently at the outset of a prep year with regional power Vermont Academy. The Wildcats count a host of college prospects on their current roster, including five-star 2025 shooting guard Joson Sanon, former Bishop Hendricken guard Darius Lopes and recent Towson commit Chike Ndefo.

“It’s definitely competitive,” Abdullah said. “We have D-I talent one through 13. Just having those competitive practices is helping me get a lot better.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bishop Hendricken hoops star Azmar Abdullah picks Boston University