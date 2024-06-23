Ex-Hearts players aided Oyegoke move - gossip
Former Hearts players Neil MacFarlane, Steven Pressley and Jamie Walker played a role in Daniel Oyegoke's move from Brentford to Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)
Former Hearts players Neil MacFarlane, Steven Pressley and Jamie Walker played a role in Daniel Oyegoke's move from Brentford to Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
After highlighting some players who boosted their fantasy basketball stock for next season, it's time to see who's on the opposite end of the spectrum after the NBA Playoffs.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
TNT will broadcast two first-round games while the other nine games will be on either ABC or ESPN.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
Shohei Ohtani hit a mammoth homer and reached base four times on Friday, but his Dodgers still lost to the crosstown Angels.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.