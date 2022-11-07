Ex-Giants WR Kadarius Toney makes Chiefs debut in Week 9

After missing 12 of 24 possible games during his time with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll decided to pull the plug on wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Just prior to the NFL trade deadline last week, the Giants sent Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for two 2023 draft picks.

Toney immediately thanked God and proclaimed himself healthy following word of the trade. He later said it just felt nice to be wanted.

“I would say it feels good [to be] pretty much wanted by a team, and I think the history probably goes back way a little further than that. Before I even came into the league, they really wanted me here,” Toney told reporters last week.

The Giants, meanwhile, toed a company line.

“Obviously, we made a move with Kadarius last week. I’ll just echo what (Brian Daboll) said on that. It’s a move that was made — best decision for the organization for where we are and probably just leave it at that. There’s really not a lot more for me to add on that,” Schoen said during his bye week press conference.

Schoen did acknowledge that Toney was healthy at the time of the trade and was slated to practice the day after he was dealt.

On Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, Toney was, in fact, active. He took a handful of snaps, hauling in two receptions (on two targets) for 12 yards. That eclipsed his entire 2022 production with the Giants.

“It was really just an exciting feeling,” Toney told reporters after the game. “Taking everything in. Arrowhead, the fans, the new offense.”

Somewhat ironically, all of Toney’s production here in 2022 has come in games against the Titans — Week 1 with the Giants and Week 9 with the Chiefs.

